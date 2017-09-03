Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in early morning Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting.

Police said the incident happened at about 12:25 a.m. in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road.

When police arrived at the scene they say they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

As a result, Dejuan Roy, 28, was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are currently at the scene conducting an investigation.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

