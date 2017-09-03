Former longest serving Virginia delegate to lie in state

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers plan to honor former Del. Lacey Putney, the state’s longest-serving member of the General Assembly, at a Capitol service this week.

Putney will lie in state Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda and a prayer service is scheduled for noon.

Putney retired in 2013 after spending 52 years in the state legislature representing Bedford. First elected as a Democrat, he left the party in 1967 and became an independent. He died last month at the age of 89.

Putney was chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and briefly served as House speaker.

