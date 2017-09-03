East End Henrico BB&T bank robbery suspect charged

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police have made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened about two weeks ago in the county’s east end.

Police said that they arrested Bobby D. King, 44, Saturday and charged him with entering a bank armed with intent to commit larceny and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The incident happened before 9:30 a.m. on August 23 when police say King entered the BB&T bank located in the 4700 block of South Laburnum Avenue and handed a note to a victim demanding money. The victim did as they were told and police say King fled the scene.

No one was injured in the robbery.

