RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Blue Bee Cider in Scott’s Addition is hosting Labor Day festivities a day early.

They’ll be serving brunch and plenty of cider while waving good bye to the summer season.

The whole event begins at noon and lasts until 3 p.m. at the cidery on Summit Avenue in Richmond.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.