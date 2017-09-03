1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Fulton in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening in the city’s Fulton community.

Police said they were called to the scene of a large party in the 4300 block of Government Road after reports of gunshots around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they were unable to locate a victim, but shortly thereafter, a man arrived at the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second victim later showed up at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

