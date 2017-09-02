RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Virginia Commonwealth University are teaming up with the American Red Cross to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas.

They are holding an event at The Diamond Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., inviting people from the greater Richmond area to contribute food, clothing or other items that can provide relief to those affected by the storm.

Flying Squirrels Vice President Todd “Parney” Parnell visited the 8News studio to talk about the partnership and explained how viewers can donate.

Flying Squirrels, VCU collect donations for Hurricane Harvey victims on Saturday View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.