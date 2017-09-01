VSP trooper injured in hit-and-run; search for suspect underway

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a trooper’s vehicle was struck at an intersection in Buckingham County Friday night.

Police tell 8News that a trooper was at the intersection of Route 15 and Route 20 at around 8:40 p.m. when his vehicle was struck in the side by another vehicle. The driver of the striking vehicle then fled the scene on foot.

The trooper was transported to Southside Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are actively searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

