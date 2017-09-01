Stafford County schools re-testing water after unsafe levels of lead detected

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Schools in Stafford County are re-testing their water.

Earlier this week, 8News reported that six schools in the county detected unsafe levels of lead in their water.

On Friday, the school district left a voicemail with parents explaining that the testing wasn’t done under EPA protocols, which could have caused the high lead levels.

Currently, the water fountains that tested positive remain off limits.

