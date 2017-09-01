Richmond police officers distribute backpacks to local students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers from the Richmond Police Department are helping local students get ready for the first day of school.

This week officers are distributing 180 backpacks filled with school supplies, including pencils, crayons and notebooks.

The officers are bringing the backpacks to kids in the East End, Gilpin Court and the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor.

Major Sydney Collier from Richmond police says the program is a good way for them to have positive interactions in areas that have seen a recent uptick in crime. He said it’s important for officers to establish positive interactions with kids from a young age.

“Being first responders, whenever anything goes wrong, we’re going to be the first person you see,” said Major Collier. “The children, our young youth, need to know we’re someone they can trust.”

Major Collier said distributing the backpacks serves a dual purpose: establishing positive relationships between students and police, and getting children excited and prepared for the first day of school.

