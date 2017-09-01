Nominations now accepted for Richmond History Makers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you know someone helping to shape the Central Virginia region? The Valentine is teaming up with the Capital Region Collaborative (CRC) for the 13th annual Richmond History Makers awards.

Since 2004, Richmond History Makers has recognized individuals, companies and organizations for making a difference in the community in their own unique ways.

Starting this year, The Valentine’s nominating categories are aligned with the CRC regional priorities: Creating Quality Educational Opportunities, Demonstrating Innovative Solutions, Encouraging Regional Collaboration, Championing Social Justice, Promoting Stronger Communities and Advancing Our Quality of Life.

The change this year is designed to create a more diverse group of nominees. The awards ceremony will integrate the CRC’s Annual Community Update

“Heading into the thirteenth year of the Richmond History Makers program, we knew it was time to make a significant and impactful change,” says The Valentine’s Executive Director Bill Martin.

Adds CRC Manager Ashley Hall, “We’re thrilled to partner with The Valentine to celebrate the hard work and achievements across the region. Connecting with History Makers allows us all to see the stories and faces behind the numbers.”

Nominations for the 2017-2018 Richmond History Makers Program are being accepted September 1 through October 20.

The awards ceremony will take place at Virginia Union University on March 13, 2018.

Learn more about the program, view past honorees and nominate your own Richmond history maker by following this link.

8News is once again a proud sponsor of the Richmond History Makers program.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.