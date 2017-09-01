Murder suspect on the run after after fatal shooting in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A murder suspect is on the run after a fatal shooting in Louisa County early Friday morning.

According to 8News affiliate Newsplex, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 17000 block of Jefferson Highway at around 1:40 a.m., near the Hanover County line.

Deputies said they located 32-year-old Sean Wayne suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the University of Virginia Health System. The shooting took place within an hour after an armed robbery and domestic dispute, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect, Clifford W. Wood III, who also goes by ‘Peter,’ has been charged with robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, as well as second-degree murder.

Deputies say Wood is on the run, and are asking anyone who sees him or know where he is to call police immediately. Do not approach or try to apprehend him.

You can call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at (800) 346-1466.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.