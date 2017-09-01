Major improvements will welcome students at Colonial Heights High School

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Students heading back to class at Colonial Heights High School will notice some major improvements.

Excitement was on full display Friday at Colonial Heights High School as major improvements, including two brand new chemistry labs, will finally be put to use.

“We are so excited,” said Dana Barefoot, a Chemistry Teacher at the school. “If you look at all the advances, the lab tables, the technology that we’re going to be able to use to access data, and to also be able to give the students more opportunities to be able to experience a laboratory setting much like a college laboratory setting.”

Previously, lab experiments were done in classrooms, which didn’t provide many of the tools and newest technology needed in an actual lab. Now, that has all changed.

“We feel like this is really going to give our students a chance to be at the same level as some of the other students that come from other high schools, to be able to this experience in this much more advanced setting,” Barefoot said.

The new additions did not stop with the new labs. Students will also find there is a brand new gym with a brand new floor and brand new bleachers.

And attached to that gym … “this is our new weight training facility here at Colonial Heights High School,” said Gerald Carsley, the Colonial Heights Student Activities Director.

The new facility comes equipped with all brand new state-of-the-art fitness machines that make safety a priority. Carsley says he hopes the new facility builds excitement for the Colonials’ athletic program.

“Any time you have a new facility like this I think the kids are going to be very excited,” Carsley said.

School Board Chairman Mike Yates says more upgrades to other Colonial Heights Schools are in the works.

“As a small city, we don’t have the kind of funds to go out and build a new school whenever we want, and so we have to do what we call band-aid treatment, which is do repairs and projects on a smaller basis,” Yates explained.

“We cannot wait for the first day when they walk in here to see their faces,” Barefoot added.

The auditorium at Colonial Heights High School was re-done 12 years ago. Before that, the last major improvements were done in the 70’s when a new wing was added on.

