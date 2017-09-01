Local boy scout collects 15,000 school supplies for teachers at Baker Elementary

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Part of the Boy Scout Oath is a duty to other people. On Friday morning, Noah Crone delivered that.

“Our goal was like 5,000 various items,” Crone said. “We got like 15,000; definitely more than we thought.”

The Hanover County teenager collected boxes, bags and bins full of school to help the teachers at Baker Elementary. They lost a lot of their classroom necessities when the school burned in March.

“They each got some tissues, Ziploc bags, pens, pencils, glue sticks, scissors, a rug, calendar and a bunch of other stuff,” Crone explained.

It’s Crone’s Eagle Scout project that he started planning months ago. He wanted to make sure teachers had everything they needed when Baker reopened its doors.

Teachers and staff were blown away.

Jennifer Chevalier called it absolutely amazing. She unpacked her boxes right away.

“To be able to have these rugs and everything that we can make the classroom a little more homey and everything, that’s just wonderful,” she said.

Principal Dr. Beverly Allen-Hardy applauds Crone.

“Just a wonderful effort from a wonderful young man who doesn’t even go to school in Henrico County, but he saw the need and decided to reach out and it’s just tremendous,” she says.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.