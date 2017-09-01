Let’s Eat RVA: Saadia’s Juicebox

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More and more people are living a healthier lifestyle. The food that we eat, at times, isn’t as healthy as it should be. But at Saadia’s Juicebox, the focus is on living a healthy lifestyle and changing your whole body.
Their motto is to change the mind, body and soul for a healthy living. At Saadia’s you will find a different energy, healing drinks, juices and energy balls to give you the needed vitamins and antioxidants.
Robey Martin, the food critic for Richmond Magazine, and Matt DiNardo met with Saadia Yasmin to learn more about living a healthy lifestyle.
