Goochland man dies after being found shot near his home

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a Goochland man died early Friday morning after he was found with gunshot wounds to his chest late Thursday night.

Deputies found the man, Richard Hamm, 57, lying near his home in Sandy Hook around 10:30 p.m. He was transported to Henrico Doctors Forest where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office 556-4349 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

