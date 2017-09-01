Garden Grove Brewing Company holding happy hour fundraiser for Harvey victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Businesses across Central Virginia continue to offer ways for locals to give back to the millions of Americans impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

One of those businesses is Garden Grove Brewing Company in Carytown. The brewpub is holding a happy hour fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 1.

From noon until 6 p.m., one dollar from each beer sold will go to the American Red Cross.

Garden Grove says they will also match the funds raised by customers.

Since the fundraiser began on August 29, co-owner Ryan Mitchell reports raising more than $1000. He is hoping for at least $1500.

Mitchell has been monitoring the situation in Texas and felt that action was needed.

“I have family and friends that are in Texas,” said Ryan Mitchell, co-owner of Garden Grove Brewing Company. “We’re a small community here in Richmond, so it’s important for us to support others. Its our neighbors; they may be miles and miles away but we have to do our part to help them.”

