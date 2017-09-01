Former Petersburg city attorney convicted of filing false police report

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The former Petersburg city attorney was convicted Friday of filing a false police report.

As a result, Brian Telfair has been sentenced to 12 months in jail with 11 months suspended.

The conviction comes after Telfair lied about threats made towards city council in 2016.

The charge was filed following a Virginia State Police investigation and stems from an incident last February where a city council meeting was canceled after Telfair claimed a racially-charged threat was made against five specific members of the city’s staff.

“We received a phone call related to physical harm being threatened against certain city officials,” Telfair told 8News. Telfair also said that a racial slur aimed at the city surfaced online but made no specific threat.

It is not clear at this time if Telfair will appeal the conviction.

