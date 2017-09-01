Driver flees on foot after crash involving Henrico officer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a crash involving an officer Friday night.

Police tell 8News that the officer involved was unable to avoid striking a vehicle that ‘recklessly’ pulled out in front of them at the intersection of E. Laburnum Avenue and Mechanicsville Turnpike. The officer then crashed their patrol car in a ditch.

The suspect, meanwhile, parked their vehicle at a nearby Burger King and fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured, according to police.

Police have not released any more information, including a description of the suspect, at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

