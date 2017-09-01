‘It’s just all gone’: Chesterfield native loses everything to Harvey destruction

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield native Kendall Kilby, who now lives and works in Houston, remembers watching in disbelief the destruction of Hurricane Harvey as the vicious storm coverage broadcasted on television.

“I think I felt like my whole life was caving in,” recalled Kilby, who lost everything in the storm’s path. “All of my electronics, all of my clothing, shoes and everything. I just completely paid every single piece off as far as my mattress, my bed and my set.”

Her apartment building has been condemned and will be bulldozed next week.

“It’s just all gone,” she said.

The Cosby High School graduate was on a business trip when Harvey made landfall. She quickly learned there were no flights home.

“I was astonished, I didn’t know that it was going to be this big,” explained Kilby, who took shelter with her mother in Chesterfield. “I think nobody was really expecting it to be this big.”

Her neighbors have been updating her with photos from inside her apartment and outside the neighborhood.

The images show her wall caving in, her clothes tossed out of their drawers and onto the floor from the rushing floodwaters. Meanwhile, an alligator appears to have moved into her friend’s home.

“I think I am scared to see everything,” admits Kilby.

Scared and overwhelmed, Kilby is now driving back to Houston hopes she might salvage some heirlooms before her place is leveled on September 6.

“I just hope that this never happens again,” she said. “It has ruined so many lives.”

Amid all the destruction, Kilby has been touched by Americans lending a hand.

“I think that is proving a great point that no matter color or size or shape you are or religion, you can still have a good heart and help people.”

Kilby did not have flood insurance and her home was also her office. She says she lost all of her leads and paperwork.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.