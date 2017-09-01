Chesterfield emergency operations team responds to Hurricane Harvey

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Among the hundreds of Virginians on their way to help Hurricane Harvey victims is one very specialized team.

Twenty-seven first responders from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are preparing for a 10-day deployment in Houston.

VDEM State Coordinator Jeff Stern said the team of responders will work 24-hour long day operations.

“They’ll line up the hundreds of thousands of responders’ commodities-food, water, coordinate very closely working for the state of Texas, help them send their resources in the next couple of weeks,” Stern said.

Stern said in order for a state to receive aid from another, it must request the help.

“We don’t just self-deploy,” Stern said.

The mission will cost $16.5 million dollars.

Governor McAuliffe declared a state of emergency Friday to set aside funds needed to support the mission until Virginia gets reimbursed from the federal government and the state of Texas.

VDEM will take about a day and a half to arrive in Houston.

