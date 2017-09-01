Chesterfield County Police looking for bank robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed the Citizens Bank & Trust on Olivers Way early Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the 12000 block of Olivers Way at about 12:25 p.m. when the suspect approached a teller, displaying a firearm and asking for money.

After receiving the money, the suspect left on foot and was last seen running into the woods west of the bank.

Police described the suspect as a white male, standing about 5’8″ with a skinny build and facial hair. Police said the man was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, a baseball cap and a covering over his face.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

