Back to school surprise for children in Henrico’s Essex Village

HENRICO, VA. (WRIC) — Children living in Essex Village got a back to school surprise on Friday.

A group of teachers and police officers gifted the kids with backpacks, school supplies and encouragement.

“To be excited by school doesn’t always happen,” Henrico High School teacher Elizabeth Rabidoux explained. “Kids are not always excited by school, so maybe if they get some cool stuff for school, it can make them feel more excited.”

With help from Henrico Police officers, dozens of teachers gave away 200 bags of school supplies and backpacks.

Even though the freebies were for the kids, the donations help their parents too.

Monica Morris’s two children received supplies.

“I think it’s a very good offer for the kids because kids will always need school supplies, book bags to go back to school for people that can’t get everything, it’s a good help for people, the kids,” she says.

This is the third year for the effort which provides teacher an opportunity for teachers to connect with the kids’ parents.

“I hope it means to them the teachers are not only concerned about their children when they’re on our campus but the teachers are concerned about them 24-7,” adds teacher Salman Parvaiz, who organized the event.

