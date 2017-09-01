At the Box Office for Labor Day Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s Labor Day Weekend and a rare weekend at the at the theaters where there are no major new releases. There are two independent films hitting area theaters and one of them has a Richmond connection.

“Patti Cake$” is the story of an unlikely rapper who is looking to become famous. Danielle MacDonald stars as the Jersey dive bar waitress who works on her musical stylings with her friends. This comedic take on making it in the music industry has been compared to “8 Mile.” Costarring Cathy Moriarty and Bridget Everett and produced by Richmond Native Michael Gottwald, the film is rated R.

“Tulip Fever” is the erotic story of a young woman who marries a much older man to avoid a life of poverty. Played by Alicia Vikander, she poses for a painting to give to her husband who’s played by Christoph Waltz. Set in 17th-Century Amsterdam, she ends up falling for the painter, played by Dane Dehaan. From Director Tom Stoppard, the film is Rated R.

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” is expected to win the box office again this weekend, although it’s expected to be a pretty quiet weekend at the movie theaters here over Labor Day. We’re going to check those box office numbers for you coming up on next week on Good Morning Richmond.

