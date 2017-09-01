Animal abuser from Indiana seeks prison release, chemical castration

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northwest Indiana man with a history of sexually abusing animals is asking a judge to release him from prison if he goes through with a chemical castration.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Michael Bessigano made the request in a court filing this week. The 47-year-old Hobart man is in custody for violating supervised release following a 2009 obscenity conviction.

His attorney, Jennifer Soble, says Bessigano’s conduct is “motivated by sexual desire, not by sadism or any desire to hurt animals.” He’s agreed to undergo therapy and monthly injections of a testosterone-reducing drug.

Bessigano has a history of convictions going back to 1993.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.