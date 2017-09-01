Adopt a Furry Friend: Dee Dee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Dee Dee.

Dee Dee is a friendly girl looking for a family she can call her own. She was transferred to the Richmond SPCA from Henrico’s shelter

At 5-years-old, Dee Dee qualifies for the Richmond SPCA’s Seniors for Seniors adoption program.

Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA says she’s friendly with other cats but quite the attention hog and holds an affectionate nature. She’s also adventurous and confident.

Dee Dee has had stress-related tummy issues while she’s been in the shelter, so she’s been on special diet to ease that. The Richmond SPCA will provide a sample of that diet to her future adopters just to transition in the home but they expect that’s entirely shelter related and won’t be a problem that goes on.

Watch the video above to learn more about Dee Dee and you can also find more information by going to the Richmond SPCA’s website.

