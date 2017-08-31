Woman injured in North Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s northside early Thursday afternoon.

Police say they received a call for shots fired shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of St. Paul Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to an area hospital where she is expected to recover.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

