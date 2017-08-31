The VA uses 3-D printing to help veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 3-D printing is changing the lives of paralyzed veterans in Virginia.

Engineers, one with Mcguire VA hospital, recently unveiled 3-D printer projects at a veterans healthcare conference in DC.

They’re using the 3-D printers to create customized mechanical parts that would otherwise take more time and money to manufacture.

Benjamin Salatin, a Rehabilitation Engineer with the VA explained the demand for the parts

“We needed a better way to mount their cell phone or maybe hold a smart home device to their chair.”

Engineers say they hope to see the VA create regional 3-D printing centers across the U.S.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.