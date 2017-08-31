Police and Fire Chief makes security changes at city buildings

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Visitors at Petersburg City Hall have noticed new security updates.

Now, visitors who want to reach the 2nd floor must use the elevator, and the main front door is now locked by a key pad.

“Myself, the fire chief, our management staff and the entire leadership team throughout the city are collaboratively looking at ways to improve customer service and we have to provide safety to the public service members who are providing customer service,” said Kenneth Miller, The Petersburg Police Chief.

The change is catching many citizens off guard.

In the past, people would use this door to reach the city managers or city attorneys office.

Now, the inside door to the stairway is also dead bolted and the only way up is the elevator.

“But it’s just starting and it’s an ongoing process, as things appear, there may be more changes,” said Miller.

Police said the reason for the change is there were no cameras inside the entrance or in the stairwell. Now, by forcing everyone to enter through one of the three entrances to the treasurer’s office, everyone will be on camera.

Residents we spoke with welcome the change.

“Security also promotes confidence in what the city is doing, we just don’t want people to be walking in and out of our businesses, especially our government areas,” said a resident leaving City Hall. “We never know what might happen.”

8News has learned more security measure updates are in the works.

