NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Dakoda Armstrong visits Richmond area.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Dakoda Armstrong visited three Richmond-area locations to promote the return of NASCAR to Richmond Raceway on September 8th and 9th. The XFINITY Series Virginia 529 250 is Friday night. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 is Saturday.

Armstrong visited the University of Richmond, Reynolds Community College, and Atlee High School. At each stop he talked to kids in science programs. Richmond Raceway has an initiative called “Speed into Science” through which it encourages kids to go into scientific field and further encourages kids to consider NASCAR in their future, due to the many uses of science in the sport.