Memorial service held for Gabriel Prosser and other slaves hanged

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday marked the 217th anniversary of Gabriel’s Rebellion, a failed slave uprising that happened here in Central Virginia.

A memorial service was held Wednesday night at Richmond’s African burial ground for Gabriel Prosser and 25 other slaves who were hanged after their plan was discovered.

The plan was discovered by suspicious slave owners who alerted the state militia.

Prosser was captured in Norfolk and put to death.

He’s been a martyr for the cause of freedom ever since.

After the hangings, Virginia legislators passed harsh new laws prohibiting the education of slaves and unsupervised meetings of slaves.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.