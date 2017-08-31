HOPE organization raising money for Hurricane Harvey victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Help for Hurricane Harvey is coming from Central Virginia in a variety of ways, including a non-profit in Richmond.

H.O.P.E., which stands for Help Our People Eat, sells and distributes bottled water, but needs help shipping it to areas in need.

Founder Ollie Harvey said seeing victims deal with contaminated water ‘breaks her heart.’

“[This water] needs to go as soon as possible so we can help the people,” Harvey said.

Plenty of cases are packed up and ready to be shipped, but the organization is seeking about $30,000 to make that happen.

Secretary Kristen Cotman said people should consider donating to smaller non-profits.

“With the smaller nonprofits it’s very important to get the donations because we do not have the funding all the time to help the people that we need to help,” Cotman said.

H.O.P.E. wants to provide enough water to aid areas affected by Hurricane Harvey for at least a year.

If you’d like to help, contact H.O.P.E. at 804-648-1160 or send donations to 705 Stone Throw Court, Richmond Virginia, 23223.

