Henrico police search for missing, endangered man

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — Henrico police are asking for help in locating a missing person who is believed to be endangered.

Brian James McGowan, 52, was reported missing by his family when he left his home on Aug. 18, in the western portion of Henrico County.

He is described by police as a white male, 6’0” and approximately 180 pounds. He could be operating a 2009 gray Nissan Altima, Virginia license, BRIANJ.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. McGowan is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.