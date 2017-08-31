Hanover County Deputies looking for bank robbery suspect

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Representatives from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a suspect after a bank was robbed Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike around 12:45 p.m.

Deputies said the suspect gave a note to a teller but did not display a weapon.

No one was hurt and the suspect left on foot.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a large build and said he was wearing a green cap with a blue brim, a black t-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story.

