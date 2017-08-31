Greater Richmond Community Job Fair taking place Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for a job? The Greater Richmond Community Job Fair is taking place Thursday, Aug. 31.

The hiring event will be at FBC Family Life Center, 1415 W. Cary Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair is completely free to attend.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the size of the event varies based on location but between 15 and 40 employers typically attend.

The following positions are available:

• Administrative Assistants,

• Communication Specialists,

• Full Time & Seasonal Openings,

• Guest Services,

• Management positions,

• Adjunct Professors & Faculty,

• Admission Representatives

• Military Outreach

• Corporate Outreach

• Marketing

• IT

• Financial Aid,

• Cable Installer Trainees,

• Security Officers,

• Management Trainees –

• Construction,

• Machine Operators,

• Retail, Food / Restaurant,

• Drivers, Dispatchers,

• Heavy Equipment Operators

• Sales

• Banking and financial services

• Network administrators

• CDL

• Drivers

• and many more

• this list is based on past participants. Be sure to check out the employers specific to this fair on the vent website.

For their optional pre-register, visit here.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.