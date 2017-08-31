General Assembly reveals design plan for new building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia General Assembly has completed the design for the new General Assembly Building that will improve and modernize committee meeting rooms and other public spaces while preserving the historic integrity of Capitol Square.

The new, 15-story building will be constructed on the footprint of the current General Assembly Building, which is undergoing abatement in preparation for demolition in early 2018. The Modern Classical design incorporates the existing original 1912 facade, which will be stabilized in place during demolition.

The lower four floors of the 426,000-square-foot building will include various public functions, including committee rooms, a cafeteria, and other meeting facilities. Above the fourth floor will be legislator and staff offices and other meeting spaces. The building exterior is stepped slightly to resemble other traditional architecture found in Richmond.

“The classical design of the new GAB, incorporating the 1912 façade, will blend the new facility into the historic fabric of the Capitol and Capitol Square,” said Sen. Ryan McDougle, Chair of the Senate Rules Committee.

“Our goal is to have a new GAB that not only works well for the public and those who will work in it but also honors the architectural legacy of Capitol Square,” said House Speaker William J. Howell.

The design team will present the design on September 1 to the Art and Architectural Review Board, which reviews the acquisition and design of buildings, works of art, and structures on the state-owned property. The General Assembly and the design team then will proceed to the preliminary design phase and ensure it appropriately complements other architecture found on Capitol Square.

