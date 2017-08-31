Farmville Police investigating theft of multiple guns

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Farmville are investigating after multiple guns were stolen during an early morning break-in Thursday.

Police said the incident happened at about 4 a.m. when two suspects forced their way into Ayers Building Supply on North Main Street in the town and took an undisclosed number of handguns and long guns.

A tracking K-9 from the Virginia State Police was called to the scene and was used to find a scent trail which led detectives to believe that the suspects fled via Osborne Road and High Bridge Trail State Park, eventually making their way to a vehicle on River Road.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is helping with the investigation and are offering a reward of about $2,500 which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, making the total reward worth about $5,000.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Farmville Emergency Communication Center at 434-392-3332 or the ATF confidential tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or online at ATFTips@atf.gov.

