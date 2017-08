RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — August 31 marks 20 years since Princess Diana was killed in a car crash.

“The People’s Princess” touched the hearts of millions around the world.

She is known for her life in the spotlight, fashion and humanitarian causes she championed.

Many people across the United Kingdom and the world are using thing week to remember her Legacy.

