3 Tappahannock women charged with food stamp fraud

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — Three women in Tappahannock were recently arrested and charged with food stamp fraud.

Police arrested Shakkita Smith, Paulina Smith and Aishah Nath for unauthorized use of food stamps and larceny.

Paulina Smith is also facing felony charges for obtaining public assistance by fraud.

Sources tell 8News that Shakita Smith was selling her SNAP benefits to others including Paulina and Nath.

A recent 8News investigation found food stamp fraud costs taxpayers $86 million a year.

In 2016, the Virginia Department of Social Services investigated more than 13,000 allegations of fraud.

DSS tells us if the women are convicted, those who were entitled to the food stamps will lose their benefits.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

