Woman killed, teen seriously injured in Nottoway County wreck

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Farmville woman was killed and a teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Nottoway County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 8:55 a.m. on Route 460 Business Route, near Route 658.

According to Virginia State Police, a 1995 Chevrolet CK5100 pickup truck was traveling east on Route 460 Business Route when it ran off the right side of the road. After the driver overcorrected the pickup, the vehicle crossed back over the road and ran off the left side of the highway, striking a tree.

The driver, who has been identified as Betsy G. Evans, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

A 15-year-old female passenger was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The teen passenger was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

