VCU, Flying Squirrels teaming up to support Hurricane Harvey victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday afternoon, the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Virginia Commonwealth University announced a partnership with the American Red Cross to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas.

The two will hold an event on Saturday at the Diamond from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. inviting people from the greater Richmond area to contribute food, clothing or other items that can provide relief to those affected by the storm.

Flying Squirrels Charities will also be making a donation of $2,000 on behalf of fans.

VCU men’s basketball head coach Mike Rhoades, who will be at the event on Saturday with his wife and children, has already started giving donations to help the Houston area; accepting the challenge from University of Houston men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson to send 20 shirts and 10 pairs of shoes to his office so he may distribute them to those in need.

“I announced to our guys that if you have anything, shoes or any stuff you want to put in the box,” says Rhoades, “within 15 minutes we had guys coming into our office.”

Rhoades spent the last two seasons as the head coach of Rice University men’s basketball. He still has a house in Houston, claiming only his garage was damaged by the unprecedented flooding. His friends in the area he says haven’t been as fortunate as his family.

“The pictures of those highways on the interstate that my wife and my kids drive on to go to school and to go to the mall and there’s all this crazy water, it’s surreal.” says Rhoades.

Below is a list of items that are recommended from this afternoon’s release regarding what to bring to Saturday’s event if you plan on contributing donations:

Diapers

Baby Formula

Blankets

Toiletries

Towels / paper towels

Non-Perishable Food Items

Work Gloves / latex & non-latex gloves

Protective footwear / boots

Mops / brooms

Plastic garbage bags

Extension cords

Items will be delivered to the Salvation Army in Houston.