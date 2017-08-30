Unsafe water found in at least 6 Stafford County schools

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Back-to-school is off to a rocky start for families in Stafford County, where parents have learned their kids have been drinking from water fountains with unsafe levels of lead.

The issue isn’t expected to prevent students from returning to school next Tuesday, but it’s making some parents uneasy to send their children back.

“Something needs to be fixed,” parent Nina Donaldson said. “Our kids can’t be going to school in places where they have lead problems, you know, in their water.”

Donaldson had just found out that both of her son’s schools are among six in the district with elevated levels of lead in the water. All of the schools impacted were built before 1986.

Students in the buildings will not be allowed to drink from the water fountains or taps that tested high for lead.

“Thinking back, what was the water like last year?” fellow parent Christina Donaldson questioned. “When was the last time they tested this to know whether or not it was safe? Because have our kids been dealing with this issue this whole time unknowingly? My kids have been in that school for a couple of years, so how much has it already affected kids?”

In an email to parents, the district maintained that not all the water fountains and taps in the schools tested poorly. But C. Donaldson plans to tell her four kids to avoid all the water at school, just to be safe.

“I don’t want to have to explain lead and all of that stuff to them,” C. Donaldson added. “Overall, it’s just going to be you know right now they’re doing some testing on the water. It’s not something I want you drinking from.”

The school district’s communications director says results at six other schools won’t be back until Friday and that water inside all county schools will be evaluated over te next six months.

8News was told that the cafeteria sinks are safe and that the district will provide bottled water for students and teachers.

