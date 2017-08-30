Texas police officer gets inspiring note as he goes to help in Houston

WACO, TX (WCMH) – As a Waco police officer left his home to volunteer for relief efforts in Houston, his daughter handed him an emotional note.

Commander Scott Holt left Monday afternoon with other volunteers from the Waco Police Department.

The note read:

The police department posted a photo of the note on its Facebook page Monday.

Department spokesperson Sgt. Patrick Swanton told Today.com the note made Commander Holt tear up a bit.

“It’s just emotional to get a note like that,” said Swanton. “It’s incredible to read the emotions in that letter that she wrote for him. But that’s what police families do.”

“So many times media reports on the sacrifices of officers, but we view it as part of our job. Our families are the ones that have to watch us walk out the door.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.