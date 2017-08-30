RPV raises concerns about independent review of Charlottesville rallies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) is calling out the City of Charlottesville, saying the man selected to review the response to rallies in the city has “substantial conflicts of interest.”

On Friday, the city announced it has chosen Tim Heaphy, a former U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, to lead the effort.

“As our city continues to recover from the rallies that brought great hate into our community, we must take time to reflect on our operational response to these tragic events,” City Manager Maurice Jones said in a release. “Mr. Heaphy brings the right mix of legal experience and critical eye to conduct an impartial review of what we as a local government working with our state partners did well and where we can improve.”

But RPV wants him replaced.

“I can’t think of a more important place in our commonwealth’s history where absolute adherence to objectivity and independence needs to happen and this person just isn’t the person to do it,” said RPV chairman John Whitbeck.

Whitbeck pointed to campaign contributions made by Heaphy.

Online records from the Virginia Public Access Project show Heaphy has donated more than $7,000 total to democrats since 2003. He has given money to Attorney General Mark Herring, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer when he was running for city council.

“It is impossible for somebody who is a campaign donor to the individuals with whom he’s going to be evaluating to be objective,” said Whitbeck.

But Heaphy said he doesn’t think his past political contributions will have any bearing on the work he’s been asked to perform.

“Our client is the City of Charlottesville, not Mayor Signer or any other individual within city government,” he said in a statement. “We’ve been asked to objectively evaluate all facets of the City’s preparation for and response to the protest events that have occurred this summer. That work is not political and will be pursued without bias. I do not believe we are in any way encumbered from objectively evaluating these events. I am looking forward to providing an accurate account of the protest events and constructive recommendations for improved practices going forward.”

Whitbeck believes somebody else should fill the role.

“I have no doubt that he’s probably excellent in his profession. I’m sure he feels he can be objective, but as lawyers especially — and I know from personal experience — we’re held to a higher standard,” he said. “That standard is to avoid the appearance of bias and lack of independence, and that’s just impossible in this particular instance.”

The City of Charlottesville said there will be “ample opportunity” for people to provide feedback and information during the review process.

Heaphy is expected to interview agency representatives, law enforcement and government officials, and members of the community who were present for the events.

It has not yet been determined when that review will be complete.

