Red Cross of Virginia calling for more volunteers, donations for Texas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross of Virginia anticipate they will need volunteers in Texas for months and possibly years to help the survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

Red Cross of Virginia has sent 40 volunteers to the hardest hit places in Texas. Overall, the American Red Cross has sent more than 4,000 volunteers, but with more than 17,000 people taking refuge in Texas shelters and more expected, they are in dire need of volunteers and donations.

How can you volunteer with Red Cross of Virginia?

It is an online application. To fill it out, CLICK HERE. Someone from the local organization will contact you for the remainder of the process. The local Red Cross location ID number is 23218.

You have to be at least 18 years old and be willing to travel to Texas.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

The Red Cross honors donor intent. Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or on 1-800-RED CROSS.

The best way to ensure your donation will go to a specific disaster is to write the specific disaster name in the memo line of a check. We also recommend completing and mailing the donation form on redcross.org with your check.

The American Red Cross is also searching specifically for disaster mental health volunteers to support people with disaster related health and mental health needs.

There are also other organizations are asking for volunteers to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

FEMA recommends for people to sign up with the National Voluntary Organizations Active In Disaster.

The Salvation Army and Samaritan’s Purse are all organizations looking for volunteers to help support victims in Texas.

If you are an organization in Virginia planning to aid Hurricane Harvey survivors, feel free to email us at news@wric.com.

