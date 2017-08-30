Man injured in south Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police say a man is injured after a stabbing on the city’s southside.

The stabbing occurred around 3 a.m. on Harwood Street.

Police say the man is expected to recover.

At this point, there’s no word on a suspect.

