Local officers set to help with rescue efforts in Texas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three local police officers are donating their long weekend off to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

“I wouldn’t want my mom or dad waking up in a soaked house, no clothes to wear, no water, nowhere to go to the grocery store and pick up food for the week,” said volunteer Chris Kesler.

Kesler is one of three local men getting ready to pack up their bags and drive to Houston.

“We’re going down as general volunteers to work for search and rescue missions,” Kesler said. “They’ve got two boats where we are going to be pulling people out of their homes and evacuating them and getting them medical help.”

All three are local police officers, but they are volunteering on their own time through an organization called RAMUSA.org.

They said they were inspired by seeing Houston’s local officers give so much.

“I think it’s true heroism,” said volunteer Andrew Riggott. “I think the ability for a community to come together like Houston has is an inspiration to the entire country.”

They said they are preparing for anything and just trying to stay flexible.

“I think it’s probably best to not have too many expectations and be as generally prepared as possible,” volunteer Nick Finch said. “All three of us come from a military and law enforcement background that I think prepares us.”

Not only do they not know what to expect, but they don’t know where they will stay.

“We are packing tents, sleeping bags and we are going to be sleeping outside and hopefully it’s not too wet,” Kesler said.

They said they couldn’t sit back and just donate; they wanted to take action.

“It wouldn’t sit right with me to think that something could be done that wasn’t being done,” Finch said.

They are planning to leave Saturday around 3 a.m.

If you would like to donate to help them with their trip, click here.

