‘Heroes Run’ to support children battling cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Calling all motorcycle riders! Next month you can hit the road to support local children battling cancer.

The 4th annual Heroes Run is scheduled for September 17. It benefits Connor’s Heroes.

Riders are asked to meet up at 10:00 a.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. The free ride then begins at 11:00 a.m.

“They go out in the country and then they come back to Hardywood,” says Lisa Goodwin, the founder of Connor’s Heroes. “At 2:00 p.m. there will be live music and food trucks and beverages. It’s very kid-friendly. There will be activities for the kids, as well.”

Goodwin explains this special event has been organized the past few years by three men named Justin, Joe and Rudy.

“These guys have custom-built a motorcycle throughout the year,” she adds. “For a $25 chance, someone’s going to go home with that.”

This year the motorcycle is a 1996 Harley-Davidson Superglide.

To buy tickets or make a donation, follow this link. Ticket holders must be at the event to win.

Connor’s Heroes was founded in 2006 in honor of Goodwin’s son Connor, who won a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer when he was a preschooler.

