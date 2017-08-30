Hanover deputies investigate multiple reported thefts from vehicles

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of reported thefts from vehicles in Mechanicsville.

On Monday, deputies responded to the 7100 block of Edgewood Road for a reported larceny from a vehicle. While conducting an investigation, deputies determined that five other citizens were victims of larceny from vehicle incidents.

Officers then responded to the 7400 block of Overlook Drive, 7100 block of Edgewood Road and the 7400 block of Ridge Way for additional reports of larceny from vehicles.

Police say all vehicles had been left unlocked and valuable items were in the vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office requests that any citizens with exterior security cameras who live in the area where these crimes were committed, to please check their footage and contact the Sheriff’s Office if anything suspicious is noticed. Also, if you were a victim of a larceny from a vehicle please report it to the Sheriff’s Office immediately.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office strongly urges everyone to lock your vehicle(s) and to remove all valuables any time your vehicle is unattended. The Sheriff’s Office also requests that if suspicious activity is observed, please contact the Hanover County Emergency Communications Center immediately. This is a crime of opportunity.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.