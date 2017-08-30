Fluvanna SPCA needs help transporting animals

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fluvanna County SPCA is looking for transport volunteers.

They transport shelter pets every Thursday to the Jessica Beath Clinic in Ashland to receive medical treatment. They still need volunteers for Thursday, August 31. They also need help getting four dogs and four puppies to the Humane Society of Warren County on Saturday, September 2.

If you’re able to help, give the shelter a call at (434) 591-0123.

