Chesterfield police looking for driver who led them on high-speed chase

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are looking for a driver who led them on a high-speed chase Monday night.

The chase began around 10 p.m. on Hull Street Road after police tried to pull the car over for a traffic stop.

The pursuit ended on Route 1 in the Bellwood neighborhood after police say the driver ditched the car in the woods and ran off.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.